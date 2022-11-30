The share price of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) rose to $19.13 per share on Tuesday from $17.55. While Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has overperformed by 9.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNP rose by 164.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.20 to $6.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.44% in the last 200 days.

On September 06, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for TNP. Jefferies also rated TNP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Stifel June 18, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for TNP, as published in its report on June 18, 2020. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of TNP’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TNP is recording an average volume of 410.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.07%, with a loss of -4.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s position in TNP has decreased by -38.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 679,433 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.75 million, following the sale of -423,400 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in TNP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 133.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 316,260 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 553,021.

During the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP added a 174,231 position in TNP. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased an additional 18200.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.24%, now holding 0.37 million shares worth $6.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Foundation Resource Management, I increased its TNP holdings by 2.83% and now holds 0.32 million TNP shares valued at $5.48 million with the added 8728.0 shares during the period. TNP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.70% at present.