Within its last year performance, LILM fell by -80.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.07 to $1.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.08% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for LILM.

Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

In order to gain a clear picture of Lilium N.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.29M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LILM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.59%, with a loss of -7.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LILM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lilium N.V. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LILM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LILM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 18,828,577 shares of the stock, with a value of $35.02 million, following the purchase of 888 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in LILM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 33.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,059,813 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,277,643.

During the first quarter, Pacific Investment Management Co subtracted a -612,684 position in LILM. BofA Securities, Inc. purchased an additional 0.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 381.78%, now holding 0.63 million shares worth $1.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Co increased its LILM holdings by 1.86% and now holds 0.33 million LILM shares valued at $0.62 million with the added 6030.0 shares during the period. LILM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.30% at present.