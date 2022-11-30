A share of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) closed at $0.41 per share on Tuesday, down from $0.46 day before. While DURECT Corporation has underperformed by -11.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRRX fell by -59.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.09 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.59% in the last 200 days.

On October 30, 2020, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) recommending Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on October 12, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DRRX. Oppenheimer also rated DRRX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 31, 2020. B. Riley FBR Initiated an Buy rating on January 31, 2020, and assigned a price target of $5. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for DRRX, as published in its report on November 18, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from September 06, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $5 for DRRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of DURECT Corporation (DRRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 445.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DURECT Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -72.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DRRX is registering an average volume of 216.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.07%, with a loss of -16.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $0.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DURECT Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lion Point Capital LP made another increased to its shares in DRRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,255,230 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,283,066.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 225,402 position in DRRX. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased an additional 60000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.66%, now holding 9.12 million shares worth $5.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Antara Capital LP increased its DRRX holdings by 6.56% and now holds 4.97 million DRRX shares valued at $3.23 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. DRRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.50% at present.