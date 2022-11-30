As of Tuesday, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (NYSE:RSI) stock closed at $3.44, up from $3.34 the previous day. While Rush Street Interactive Inc. has overperformed by 2.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RSI fell by -81.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.90 to $3.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.92% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) recommending Neutral. A report published by JMP Securities on June 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for RSI. Wells Fargo also Upgraded RSI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 27, 2022. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RSI, as published in its report on October 12, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from September 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for RSI shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -54.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RSI is recording 693.91K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a loss of -3.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.80, showing growth from the present price of $3.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RSI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rush Street Interactive Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RSI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RSI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,735,284.

During the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC added a 285,127 position in RSI. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.42%, now holding 4.92 million shares worth $20.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. increased its RSI holdings by 25.42% and now holds 4.19 million RSI shares valued at $17.38 million with the added 0.85 million shares during the period. RSI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.20% at present.