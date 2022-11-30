Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) closed Tuesday at $3.99 per share, up from $3.90 a day earlier. While Houston American Energy Corp. has overperformed by 2.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUSA rose by 143.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.61 to $1.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.70% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2012, C.K. Cooper Downgraded Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) to Hold. A report published by C.K. Cooper on May 04, 2012, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HUSA. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Speculative Buy’ rating for HUSA, as published in its report on February 08, 2011.

Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Houston American Energy Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 28.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HUSA is recording an average volume of 937.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.66%, with a loss of -0.25% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Houston American Energy Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUSA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUSA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HUSA has decreased by -0.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 398,116 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.52 million, following the sale of -1,159 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in HUSA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -35.83%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -130,471 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 233,646.

During the first quarter, Western International Securities, subtracted a -100 position in HUSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC sold an additional 20400.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.92%, now holding 82000.0 shares worth $0.31 million. HUSA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.60% at present.