As of Tuesday, First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FWRG) stock closed at $15.49, up from $15.37 the previous day. While First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. has overperformed by 0.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FWRG fell by -24.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.49 to $11.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.12% in the last 200 days.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on January 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FWRG. Raymond James also rated FWRG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 13, 2022. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on October 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $25. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for FWRG, as published in its report on October 26, 2021. Jefferies’s report from October 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for FWRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. (FWRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FWRG is recording 292.17K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.82%, with a gain of 8.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.40, showing growth from the present price of $15.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FWRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FWRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FWRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Federated Global Investment Manag’s position in FWRG has increased by 23.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,580,300 shares of the stock, with a value of $26.94 million, following the purchase of 300,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,361,696 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,361,696.

During the first quarter, Brown Advisory LLC added a 5,855 position in FWRG. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -24.48%, now holding 0.94 million shares worth $15.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Granahan Investment Management, L decreased its FWRG holdings by -3.85% and now holds 0.92 million FWRG shares valued at $15.69 million with the lessened 36901.0 shares during the period. FWRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.40% at present.