A share of Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) closed at $1.23 per share on Tuesday, up from $1.20 day before. While Ouster Inc. has overperformed by 2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OUST fell by -81.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.16 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.66% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On November 08, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) to Neutral. A report published by Rosenblatt on October 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OUST. Barclays also Downgraded OUST shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 25, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on May 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. Chardan Capital Markets initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OUST, as published in its report on March 31, 2022. Barclays’s report from November 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for OUST shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Ouster Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OUST is registering an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.79%, with a loss of -0.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.29, showing growth from the present price of $1.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OUST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ouster Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OUST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OUST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OUST has increased by 2.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,681,081 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.6 million, following the purchase of 182,083 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OUST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -524,527 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,202,383.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 54,781 position in OUST. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.12%, now holding 2.02 million shares worth $2.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, New York State Common Retirement increased its OUST holdings by 0.01% and now holds 1.91 million OUST shares valued at $2.38 million with the added 212.0 shares during the period. OUST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.90% at present.