Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) closed Tuesday at $1.38 per share, up from $1.31 a day earlier. While Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 5.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BOLT fell by -84.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.70 to $1.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.01% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) to Equal-Weight. A report published by SVB Leerink on March 02, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BOLT. Stifel also rated BOLT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 02, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on March 02, 2021, and assigned a price target of $45. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BOLT, as published in its report on March 02, 2021.

Analysis of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. (BOLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 162.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BOLT is recording an average volume of 142.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.77%, with a gain of 6.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BOLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BOLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BOLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Suvretta Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in BOLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 441,750 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,672,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Newtyn Management LLC decreased its BOLT holdings by -19.81% and now holds 0.6 million BOLT shares valued at $0.83 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. BOLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.00% at present.