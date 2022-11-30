In Tuesday’s session, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) marked $0.27 per share, up from $0.27 in the previous session. While The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has overperformed by 0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WTER fell by -77.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.49 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.76% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2021, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) to Sell. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on June 08, 2020, and assigned a price target of $3.50.

Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WTER has an average volume of 600.68K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.46%, with a gain of 11.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WTER is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WTER shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WTER appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WTER has decreased by -6.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,678,536 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.1 million, following the sale of -244,483 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in WTER during the first quarter, upping its stake by 38.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 338,807 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,227,734.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,264 position in WTER. Marshall Wace LLP purchased an additional 36195.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.82%, now holding 0.79 million shares worth $0.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC increased its WTER holdings by 4,248.73% and now holds 0.64 million WTER shares valued at $0.19 million with the added 0.62 million shares during the period. WTER shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.20% at present.