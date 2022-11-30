As of Tuesday, Elastic N.V.’s (NYSE:ESTC) stock closed at $59.01, up from $57.77 the previous day. While Elastic N.V. has overperformed by 2.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ESTC fell by -62.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $162.46 to $50.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.27% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on July 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $100. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ESTC, as published in its report on April 25, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from March 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $150 for ESTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Elastic N.V. (ESTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Elastic N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ESTC is recording 1.37M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.49%, with a gain of 2.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $98.22, showing growth from the present price of $59.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ESTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elastic N.V. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ESTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ESTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ESTC has increased by 2.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,264,134 shares of the stock, with a value of $464.54 million, following the purchase of 155,371 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,847,733 additional shares for a total stake of worth $310.01 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,847,733.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 159,030 position in ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd. purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.41%, now holding 4.65 million shares worth $297.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ESTC holdings by 1.20% and now holds 3.21 million ESTC shares valued at $205.19 million with the added 38150.0 shares during the period. ESTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.20% at present.