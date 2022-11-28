In Friday’s session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) marked $44.28 per share, down from $45.57 in the previous session. While Coinbase Global Inc. has underperformed by -2.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COIN fell by -85.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $331.70 to $40.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.20% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) to Neutral. A report published by Daiwa Securities on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for COIN. Wells Fargo also rated COIN shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2022. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for COIN, as published in its report on August 31, 2022. Keefe Bruyette’s report from August 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $45 for COIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and COIN has an average volume of 13.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.03%, with a loss of -9.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.72, showing growth from the present price of $44.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coinbase Global Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COIN has increased by 19.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,606,568 shares of the stock, with a value of $835.19 million, following the purchase of 2,040,670 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in COIN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,234,090 additional shares for a total stake of worth $511.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,717,135.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 1,904,924 position in COIN. Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold an additional -1.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -20.23%, now holding 5.53 million shares worth $366.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, decreased its COIN holdings by -21.30% and now holds 5.2 million COIN shares valued at $344.45 million with the lessened -1.41 million shares during the period. COIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.90% at present.