TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) marked $1.13 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.17. While TuanChe Limited has underperformed by -3.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TC fell by -36.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.74 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.27% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2019, Maxim Group started tracking TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on February 05, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TC.

Analysis of TuanChe Limited (TC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TuanChe Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 347.43K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 43.42%, with a loss of -87.85% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze TuanChe Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 34.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in TC has increased by 10.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 49,698 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.41 million, following the purchase of 4,900 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in TC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 44.27%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,086 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28914.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,539.

During the first quarter, Veritable LP subtracted a -12,422 position in TC. DFA Australia Ltd. purchased an additional 1.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.22%, now holding 46.0 shares worth $376.0. TC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.