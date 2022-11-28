A share of Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) closed at $2.27 per share on Friday, up from $2.23 day before. While Qurate Retail Inc. has overperformed by 1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QRTEA fell by -72.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.56 to $1.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.78% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on February 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for QRTEA. BofA Securities also rated QRTEA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 09, 2021. Citigroup December 15, 2020d the rating to Neutral on December 15, 2020, and set its price target from $10 to $11. BofA Securities November 06, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for QRTEA, as published in its report on November 06, 2020. UBS’s report from April 21, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for QRTEA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and QRTEA is registering an average volume of 6.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.58%, with a gain of 9.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.90, showing decline from the present price of $2.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QRTEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qurate Retail Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QRTEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QRTEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in QRTEA has decreased by -0.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 49,354,711 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.49 million, following the sale of -346,375 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in QRTEA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 93,104 additional shares for a total stake of worth $78.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,411,217.

During the first quarter, FPR Partners LLC added a 1,986,000 position in QRTEA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 30659.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.14%, now holding 21.4 million shares worth $50.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad decreased its QRTEA holdings by -1.27% and now holds 17.32 million QRTEA shares valued at $40.53 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. QRTEA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.90% at present.