In Friday’s session, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) marked $0.24 per share, down from $0.24 in the previous session. While Ideanomics Inc. has underperformed by -0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDEX fell by -84.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.66 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.20% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2022, ROTH Capital Downgraded Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for IDEX. ROTH Capital also rated IDEX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2021.

Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ideanomics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IDEX has an average volume of 8.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.03%, with a loss of -2.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ideanomics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IDEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IDEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in IDEX has increased by 10.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,544,414 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.39 million, following the purchase of 424,586 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in IDEX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -57.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,761,689 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,511,208.

During the first quarter, Ergoteles LLC subtracted a -647,373 position in IDEX. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP sold an additional -0.79 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -34.85%, now holding 1.48 million shares worth $0.45 million. IDEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.60% at present.