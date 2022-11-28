In Friday’s session, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) marked $3.54 per share, down from $3.62 in the previous session. While Latham Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWIM fell by -84.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.25 to $2.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.05% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On July 13, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) to Sell. A report published by BofA Securities on November 11, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SWIM. BofA Securities also rated SWIM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 08, 2021. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on May 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $38. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SWIM, as published in its report on May 18, 2021. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Latham Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SWIM has an average volume of 725.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.41%, with a gain of 22.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.44, showing growth from the present price of $3.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latham Group Inc. Shares?

Building Products & Equipment giant Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Latham Group Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 55.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 204.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in SWIM has decreased by -18.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,202,545 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.42 million, following the sale of -1,442,583 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SWIM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -220,040 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,381,064.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -100,542 position in SWIM. Russell Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.54%, now holding 1.54 million shares worth $6.81 million. SWIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.50% at present.