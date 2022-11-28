In the current trading session, Redfin Corporation’s (RDFN) stock is trading at the price of $5.34, a gain of 2.01% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -87.59% less than its 52-week high of $42.99 and 73.21% better than its 52-week low of $3.08. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.70% below the high and +73.21% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, RDFN’s SMA-200 is $10.96.

It is also essential to consider RDFN stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.22 for the last year.RDFN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 5.28, resulting in an 1.13 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Redfin Corporation (RDFN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 13 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.62 in simple terms.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN): Earnings History

If we examine Redfin Corporation’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.83, beating the consensus of -$0.8. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -3.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.83 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.8. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -3.70%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 8 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.70 and -1.21 with an average Earnings Estimate of -1.08 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.27 and also replicates -300.00% growth rate year over year.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Redfin Corporation (RDFN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.41% of shares. A total of 287 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 83.33% of its stock and 86.27% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Bares Capital Management Inc holding total of 19.88 million shares that make 18.28% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 105.09 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 14.06 million shares of RDFN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 12.93%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 74.33 million.

An overview of Redfin Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Redfin Corporation (RDFN) traded 6,422,293 shares per day, with a moving average of $4.60 and price change of +0.76. With the moving average of $4.98 and a price change of -2.05, about 5,364,259 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, RDFN’s 100-day average volume is 4,283,921 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.16 and a price change of -4.38.