As of Friday, GrowGeneration Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock closed at $5.84, down from $6.17 the previous day. While GrowGeneration Corp. has underperformed by -5.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRWG fell by -68.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.44 to $2.92, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.70% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On August 05, 2022, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH Capital on March 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for GRWG. Craig Hallum also Downgraded GRWG shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $12.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 14, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on December 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Stifel November 12, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for GRWG, as published in its report on November 12, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from May 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $55 for GRWG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of GrowGeneration Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GRWG is recording 2.02M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.05%, with a loss of -9.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.34, showing decline from the present price of $5.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GRWG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GrowGeneration Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRWG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRWG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s position in GRWG has decreased by -9.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,702,509 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.22 million, following the sale of -399,290 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GRWG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 60,494 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,501,792.

During the first quarter, ETF Managers Group LLC subtracted a -132,269 position in GRWG. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.34 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.58%, now holding 2.34 million shares worth $8.35 million. GRWG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.60% at present.