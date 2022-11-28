A share of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) closed at $1.88 per share on Friday, down from $1.99 day before. While RLX Technology Inc. has underperformed by -5.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLX fell by -65.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.81 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.44% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On November 01, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 12, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RLX. China Renaissance also rated RLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2021.

Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

RLX Technology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RLX is registering an average volume of 10.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.38%, with a gain of 8.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.96, showing growth from the present price of $1.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RLX Technology Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Tobacco market, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is based in the China. When comparing RLX Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -47.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RLX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -154,511 additional shares for a total stake of worth $26.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 21,180,624.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -422,503 position in RLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -1.98 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -15.98%, now holding 10.39 million shares worth $12.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RLX holdings by -3.20% and now holds 8.06 million RLX shares valued at $10.08 million with the lessened -0.27 million shares during the period. RLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.50% at present.