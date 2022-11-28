A share of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) closed at $1.53 per share on Friday, down from $1.63 day before. While NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -6.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRBO fell by -96.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $63.85 to $1.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -90.38% in the last 200 days.

On June 15, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -134.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NRBO is registering an average volume of 2.73M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.27%, with a gain of 18.60% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRBO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRBO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,220,502 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.37 million, following the purchase of 1,220,502 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 312,430 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 312,430.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -4,919 position in NRBO. UBS Securities LLC purchased an additional 3663.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3,591.18%, now holding 3765.0 shares worth $28915.0. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NRBO holdings by -0.15% and now holds 686.0 NRBO shares valued at $5268.0 with the lessened 1.0 shares during the period. NRBO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.30% at present.