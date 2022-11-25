The share price of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) fell to $2.59 per share on Wednesday from $2.62. While Ribbon Communications Inc. has underperformed by -1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBBN fell by -55.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.41 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.12% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) recommending Outperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on January 26, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RBBN. National Securities November 14, 2019d the rating to Neutral on November 14, 2019, and set its price target from $8 to $3.50. Northland Capital October 31, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for RBBN, as published in its report on October 31, 2019.

Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ribbon Communications Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RBBN is recording an average volume of 621.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.97%, with a loss of -2.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ribbon Communications Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA’s position in RBBN has increased by 3.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 51,579,566 shares of the stock, with a value of $136.69 million, following the purchase of 1,639,344 additional shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another increased to its shares in RBBN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 284.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 10,039,284 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,570,773.

During the first quarter, Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. added a 75,023 position in RBBN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.09%, now holding 5.02 million shares worth $13.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP increased its RBBN holdings by 321.94% and now holds 4.78 million RBBN shares valued at $12.67 million with the added 3.65 million shares during the period. RBBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.20% at present.