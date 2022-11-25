A share of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) closed at $6.06 per share on Wednesday, up from $5.75 day before. While Getty Images Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 5.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GETY fell by -38.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.88 to $4.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.48% in the last 200 days.

On November 23, 2022, Redburn Upgraded Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for GETY. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded GETY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 11, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on September 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. Macquarie initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GETY, as published in its report on September 20, 2022. Citigroup’s report from August 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $33 for GETY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GETY is registering an average volume of 687.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.62%, with a gain of 5.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.06, showing growth from the present price of $6.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GETY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Getty Images Holdings Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is based in the USA. When comparing Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 506.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GETY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GETY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 80,499,253 shares of the stock, with a value of $547.39 million, following the purchase of 80,499,253 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $536.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 78,921,523.

GETY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.80% at present.