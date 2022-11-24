As of Wednesday, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:URGN) stock closed at $7.68, up from $7.60 the previous day. While UroGen Pharma Ltd. has overperformed by 1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URGN fell by -36.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.15 to $4.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.30% in the last 200 days.

On April 27, 2022, Berenberg started tracking UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on April 16, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for URGN. H.C. Wainwright also reiterated URGN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 13, 2020. National Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on January 09, 2020, and assigned a price target of $37. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for URGN, as published in its report on May 30, 2019. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 387.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and URGN is recording 63.71K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.17%, with a loss of -11.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.80, showing growth from the present price of $7.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UroGen Pharma Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in URGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in URGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Menora Mivtachim Insurance Ltd.’s position in URGN has decreased by -1.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,919,003 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.59 million, following the sale of -30,486 additional shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in URGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.19%.

URGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.40% at present.