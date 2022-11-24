As of Wednesday, Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VTYX) stock closed at $27.84, up from $26.92 the previous day. While Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 3.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTYX rose by 34.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.29 to $9.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stifel on September 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VTYX. H.C. Wainwright also rated VTYX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 01, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on May 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $53. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VTYX, as published in its report on March 31, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from February 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for VTYX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

One of the most important indicators of Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VTYX is recording 675.13K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.55%, with a gain of 9.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.78, showing growth from the present price of $27.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ventyx Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VTYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VTYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citadel Advisors LLC’s position in VTYX has decreased by -10.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,471,164 shares of the stock, with a value of $112.36 million, following the sale of -419,864 additional shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC made another decreased to its shares in VTYX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -47.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,060,402 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,252,432.

VTYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.80% at present.