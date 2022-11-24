As of Wednesday, Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TUSK) stock closed at $5.84, down from $5.94 the previous day. While Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has underperformed by -1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TUSK rose by 222.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.36 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 89.29% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2019, Barclays Downgraded Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) to Equal Weight. A report published by Johnson Rice on September 11, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TUSK. Imperial Capital also reiterated TUSK shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2019. Stephens June 07, 2019d the rating to Equal-Weight on June 07, 2019, and set its price target from $25 to $7. Imperial Capital resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for TUSK, as published in its report on May 03, 2019. Credit Suisse’s report from March 19, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $17 for TUSK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Imperial Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 86.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TUSK is recording 216.62K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.55%, with a loss of -1.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing decline from the present price of $5.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TUSK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mammoth Energy Services Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TUSK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TUSK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wexford Capital LP’s position in TUSK has increased by 0.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,485,407 shares of the stock, with a value of $131.31 million, following the purchase of 51,282 additional shares during the last quarter. ValueWorks LLC made another increased to its shares in TUSK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 13,652 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,505,790.

During the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP added a 86,760 position in TUSK. Royce & Associates LP purchased an additional 62653.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.75%, now holding 1.38 million shares worth $8.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its TUSK holdings by 1,191.59% and now holds 1.03 million TUSK shares valued at $5.99 million with the added 0.95 million shares during the period. TUSK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.10% at present.