As of Wednesday, SciSparc Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock closed at $1.02, up from $1.01 the previous day. While SciSparc Ltd. has overperformed by 0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPRC fell by -86.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.80 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.65% in the last 200 days.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SPRC is recording 3.67M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.92%, with a loss of -0.97% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze SciSparc Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPRC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPRC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in SPRC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 369.27%.

At the end of the first quarter, Armistice Capital LLC decreased its SPRC holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 SPRC shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened -0.34 million shares during the period. SPRC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.80% at present.