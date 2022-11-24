In Wednesday’s session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) marked $10.48 per share, up from $10.00 in the previous session. While COMPASS Pathways plc has overperformed by 4.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPS fell by -66.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.79 to $6.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.81% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2022, Berenberg started tracking COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) recommending Buy. A report published by Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CMPS. Oppenheimer also rated CMPS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 29, 2021. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on July 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $67. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CMPS, as published in its report on June 28, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from May 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $71 for CMPS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CMPS has an average volume of 335.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.58%, with a gain of 1.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.50, showing growth from the present price of $10.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze COMPASS Pathways plc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CMPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CMPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 510,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 510,000.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its CMPS holdings by -22.68% and now holds 0.35 million CMPS shares valued at $3.72 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. CMPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.60% at present.