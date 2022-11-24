BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) closed Wednesday at $0.51 per share, down from $0.54 a day earlier. While BEST Inc. has underperformed by -5.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEST fell by -90.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.90 to $0.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.73% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2020, Goldman Downgraded BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) to Neutral. A report published by Macquarie on May 15, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BEST. Oppenheimer also rated BEST shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 02, 2020. Bernstein August 20, 2019d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for BEST, as published in its report on August 20, 2019. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of BEST Inc. (BEST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BEST Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BEST is recording an average volume of 137.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.61%, with a loss of -19.06% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze BEST Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,866,342.

BEST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.00% at present.