A share of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) closed at $22.78 per share on Tuesday, down from $22.82 day before. While Privia Health Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRVA fell by -18.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.64 to $17.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.95% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, Truist started tracking Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on May 03, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PRVA. BTIG Research also rated PRVA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 28, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $43. Guggenheim initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PRVA, as published in its report on March 30, 2022. Cowen’s report from February 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $35 for PRVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Privia Health Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PRVA is registering an average volume of 1.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.44%, with a loss of -15.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.83, showing growth from the present price of $22.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Privia Health Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRVA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRVA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in PRVA has increased by 0.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,012,203 shares of the stock, with a value of $937.85 million, following the purchase of 98,834 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PRVA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.92%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 303,216 additional shares for a total stake of worth $156.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,684,223.

During the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort subtracted a -400,779 position in PRVA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.37%, now holding 2.87 million shares worth $96.16 million. PRVA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.00% at present.