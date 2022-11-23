A share of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) closed at $11.69 per share on Tuesday, up from $11.04 day before. While The Aaron’s Company Inc. has overperformed by 5.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAN fell by -54.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.36 to $7.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN) to Underperform. Berenberg also rated AAN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Sector Weight’ rating for AAN, as published in its report on December 02, 2020. BofA Securities’s report from December 02, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $20 for AAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN)

It’s important to note that AAN shareholders are currently getting $0.45 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AAN is registering an average volume of 459.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a gain of 8.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.92, showing growth from the present price of $11.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Aaron’s Company Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Rental & Leasing Services market, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) is based in the USA. When comparing The Aaron’s Company Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -168.90%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AAN has decreased by -2.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,030,922 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.42 million, following the sale of -105,716 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AAN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -17.33%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -656,581 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,132,136.

During the first quarter, Copeland Capital Management LLC subtracted a -76,202 position in AAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 23551.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.63%, now holding 1.42 million shares worth $14.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AAN holdings by -1.98% and now holds 1.26 million AAN shares valued at $13.1 million with the lessened 25347.0 shares during the period. AAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.40% at present.