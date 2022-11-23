Currently, Castor Maritime Inc.’s (CTRM) stock is trading at $1.39, marking a gain of 5.68% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -43.06% below its 52-week high of $2.45 and 39.50% above its 52-week low of $1.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.45% below the high and +27.20% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CTRM’s SMA-200 is $1.5697.

As well, it is important to consider CTRM stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.54.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 1.35. CTRM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.32, resulting in an 1.17 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 34 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.51% of its stock and 1.51% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Cresset Asset Management, LLC holding total of 0.3 million shares that make 0.33% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.4 million.

The securities firm LPL Financial LLC holds 0.25 million shares of CTRM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.28%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.33 million.

An overview of Castor Maritime Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) traded 457,408 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2415 and price change of +0.20. With the moving average of $1.1965 and a price change of +0.10, about 495,851 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CTRM’s 100-day average volume is 591,352 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3441 and a price change of +0.06.