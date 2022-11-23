Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) closed Tuesday at $0.64 per share, down from $0.66 a day earlier. While Synlogic Inc. has underperformed by -4.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYBX fell by -74.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.82 to $0.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.57% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) to Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on August 21, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for SYBX. Jefferies also rated SYBX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 30, 2019. Chardan Capital Markets Initiated an Buy rating on December 13, 2018, and assigned a price target of $20. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SYBX, as published in its report on March 19, 2018. Piper Jaffray’s report from January 29, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SYBX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Synlogic Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SYBX is recording an average volume of 147.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.34%, with a loss of -14.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.60, showing growth from the present price of $0.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYBX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synlogic Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYBX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYBX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in SYBX has decreased by -0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,534,370 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.83 million, following the sale of -3,200 additional shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in SYBX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,207,443 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,618,415.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its SYBX holdings by 3,572.59% and now holds 0.68 million SYBX shares valued at $0.57 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. SYBX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.10% at present.