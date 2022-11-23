As of Tuesday, RPC Inc.’s (NYSE:RES) stock closed at $9.53, up from $9.40 the previous day. While RPC Inc. has overperformed by 1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RES rose by 132.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.91 to $3.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.36% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On April 28, 2022, Johnson Rice Upgraded RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) to Accumulate. A report published by Citigroup on September 13, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for RES. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded RES shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 10, 2020. Morgan Stanley March 16, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for RES, as published in its report on March 16, 2020. Raymond James’s report from January 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $7 for RES shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Underperform’.

Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Investors in RPC Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.08 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of RPC Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RES is recording 1.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.41%, with a loss of -4.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.83, showing growth from the present price of $9.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RPC Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by RPC Inc. (RES) based in the USA. When comparing RPC Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1216.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RES shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RES appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RES has increased by 7.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,759,441 shares of the stock, with a value of $130.88 million, following the purchase of 843,452 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RES during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,176,839 additional shares for a total stake of worth $105.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,459,579.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 127,224 position in RES. Van Eck Associates Corp. sold an additional -2.66 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.45%, now holding 4.84 million shares worth $53.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RES holdings by -2.06% and now holds 3.93 million RES shares valued at $43.76 million with the lessened 82652.0 shares during the period. RES shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.70% at present.