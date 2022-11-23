In Tuesday’s session, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) marked $12.04 per share, up from $11.91 in the previous session. While Quanterix Corporation has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QTRX fell by -72.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.25 to $6.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.90% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) to Hold. A report published by SVB Leerink on August 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for QTRX. Cowen also Downgraded QTRX shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2022. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for QTRX, as published in its report on October 15, 2021. Goldman’s report from June 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $53 for QTRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating.

Analysis of Quanterix Corporation (QTRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Quanterix Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and QTRX has an average volume of 548.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.87%, with a loss of -0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QTRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quanterix Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QTRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QTRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Camber Capital Management LP’s position in QTRX has increased by 162.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.21 million, following the purchase of 1,858,300 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in QTRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,919 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,286,154.

During the first quarter, Frontier Capital Management Co. L added a 1,232,778 position in QTRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.73%, now holding 1.81 million shares worth $20.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its QTRX holdings by 3.07% and now holds 1.76 million QTRX shares valued at $19.47 million with the added 52387.0 shares during the period. QTRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.40% at present.