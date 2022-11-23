Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) marked $8.33 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $8.21. While Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZETA rose by 0.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.46 to $4.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.25% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) recommending Neutral. A report published by Oppenheimer on April 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ZETA. Craig Hallum also rated ZETA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 07, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on November 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $11. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ZETA, as published in its report on October 21, 2021. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -281.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.58M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ZETA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a loss of -3.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.56, showing growth from the present price of $8.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZETA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zeta Global Holdings Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZETA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZETA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ZETA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 30.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,690,472 additional shares for a total stake of worth $96.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,550,760.

During the first quarter, Granahan Investment Management, L added a 790,005 position in ZETA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 4.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 267.69%, now holding 6.32 million shares worth $52.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, KKR Credit Advisors decreased its ZETA holdings by -38.82% and now holds 3.29 million ZETA shares valued at $27.43 million with the lessened -2.09 million shares during the period. ZETA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.70% at present.