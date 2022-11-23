Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) marked $10.46 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $10.28. While Editas Medicine Inc. has overperformed by 1.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDIT fell by -69.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.54 to $9.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.98% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On November 18, 2022, Oppenheimer Downgraded Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) to Perform. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EDIT. BofA Securities also rated EDIT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 29, 2022. SVB Leerink Initiated an Mkt Perform rating on October 19, 2021, and assigned a price target of $41. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for EDIT, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $80 for EDIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -99.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Editas Medicine Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.59M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EDIT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.46%, with a loss of -19.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.57, showing growth from the present price of $10.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Editas Medicine Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDIT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDIT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EDIT has increased by 1.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,613,993 shares of the stock, with a value of $83.01 million, following the purchase of 89,715 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in EDIT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,531,109 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,348,781.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 69,877 position in EDIT. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.73 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,145.61%, now holding 1.88 million shares worth $23.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its EDIT holdings by 103.13% and now holds 1.28 million EDIT shares valued at $16.05 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. EDIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.90% at present.