The share price of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) rose to $7.19 per share on Tuesday from $6.60. While Harsco Corporation has overperformed by 8.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSC fell by -50.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.69 to $3.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.65% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) recommending Market Perform. A report published by DA Davidson on March 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HSC. Barrington Research resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for HSC, as published in its report on May 05, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Harsco Corporation (HSC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Harsco Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -25.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HSC is recording an average volume of 760.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.39%, with a gain of 4.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.20, showing growth from the present price of $7.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Harsco Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HSC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HSC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HSC has decreased by -1.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,837,549 shares of the stock, with a value of $62.62 million, following the sale of -227,009 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HSC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 680,014 additional shares for a total stake of worth $47.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,993,059.

During the first quarter, Cooper Creek Partners Management added a 365,413 position in HSC. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.62%, now holding 4.67 million shares worth $24.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its HSC holdings by 7.65% and now holds 3.0 million HSC shares valued at $15.88 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. HSC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.40% at present.