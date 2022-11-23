The share price of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) rose to $6.02 per share on Tuesday from $5.88. While Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has overperformed by 2.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPMT fell by -51.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.66 to $5.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.93% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2021, Credit Suisse Upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) to Outperform. A report published by JMP Securities on March 26, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Outperform’ for GPMT. Credit Suisse also rated GPMT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 08, 2020. Raymond James August 14, 2019d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for GPMT, as published in its report on August 14, 2019. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GPMT’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GPMT is recording an average volume of 612.84K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.61%, with a loss of -3.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.62, showing growth from the present price of $6.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GPMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GPMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GPMT has decreased by -4.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,584,908 shares of the stock, with a value of $67.48 million, following the sale of -417,531 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GPMT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -141,698 additional shares for a total stake of worth $35.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,521,214.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its GPMT holdings by -0.62% and now holds 0.96 million GPMT shares valued at $7.55 million with the lessened 5956.0 shares during the period. GPMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.30% at present.