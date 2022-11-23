A share of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) closed at $20.17 per share on Tuesday, down from $20.50 day before. While Flywire Corporation has underperformed by -1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLYW fell by -45.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.17 to $14.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.56% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) recommending Buy. A report published by Truist on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FLYW. Goldman also Upgraded FLYW shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 14, 2022. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on June 10, 2022, and assigned a price target of $24. SMBC Nikko initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FLYW, as published in its report on April 13, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from April 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $41 for FLYW shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Flywire Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FLYW is registering an average volume of 1.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.42%, with a loss of -15.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.75, showing growth from the present price of $20.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLYW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flywire Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLYW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLYW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FLYW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 29.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,611,957 additional shares for a total stake of worth $156.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,145,142.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 2,924,057 position in FLYW. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.70%, now holding 3.19 million shares worth $70.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its FLYW holdings by 12,171.58% and now holds 2.45 million FLYW shares valued at $53.85 million with the added 2.43 million shares during the period. FLYW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.