A share of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) closed at $19.02 per share on Tuesday, up from $18.76 day before. While Lemonade Inc. has overperformed by 1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LMND fell by -63.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.36 to $15.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.57% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LMND. Jefferies also rated LMND shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 19, 2021. Wolfe Research Initiated an Underperform rating on August 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $53. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for LMND, as published in its report on April 28, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from March 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for LMND shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 107.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lemonade Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LMND is registering an average volume of 989.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a loss of -17.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LMND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lemonade Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LMND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LMND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in LMND has decreased by -2.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,933,282 shares of the stock, with a value of $119.39 million, following the sale of -150,375 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LMND during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,083,650 additional shares for a total stake of worth $99.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,097,838.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -424,503 position in LMND. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.04%, now holding 0.89 million shares worth $21.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its LMND holdings by -24.07% and now holds 0.81 million LMND shares valued at $19.58 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. LMND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.00% at present.