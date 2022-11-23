Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) closed Tuesday at $0.36 per share, down from $0.37 a day earlier. While Astrotech Corporation has underperformed by -2.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTC fell by -55.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.85 to $0.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.53% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2016, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -79.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Astrotech Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 26.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ASTC is recording an average volume of 304.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.18%, with a loss of -14.26% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Astrotech Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BML Capital Management LLC’s position in ASTC has decreased by -2.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,955,845 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.42 million, following the sale of -133,466 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ASTC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -36,104 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.6 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,487,298.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -9,338 position in ASTC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 62.65%, now holding 0.6 million shares worth $0.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its ASTC holdings by 14.13% and now holds 0.42 million ASTC shares valued at $0.17 million with the added 51990.0 shares during the period. ASTC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.90% at present.