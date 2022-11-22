In Monday’s session, Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) marked $22.39 per share, down from $23.41 in the previous session. While Verve Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -4.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERV fell by -45.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.32 to $10.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.84% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Stifel on August 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VERV. BMO Capital Markets also rated VERV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on February 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $42. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for VERV, as published in its report on September 24, 2021. William Blair’s report from July 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $92 for VERV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -38.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and VERV has an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.53%, with a loss of -15.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.50, showing growth from the present price of $22.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verve Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in VERV has increased by 38.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,902,017 shares of the stock, with a value of $222.51 million, following the purchase of 1,640,589 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VERV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 55.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,288,681 additional shares for a total stake of worth $135.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,591,697.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC added a 1,359,735 position in VERV. Casdin Capital LLC purchased an additional 40000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.27%, now holding 3.18 million shares worth $119.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VERV holdings by 34.60% and now holds 2.96 million VERV shares valued at $111.41 million with the added 0.76 million shares during the period. VERV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.60% at present.