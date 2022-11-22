TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) closed Monday at $10.69 per share, down from $11.26 a day earlier. While TPI Composites Inc. has underperformed by -5.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TPIC fell by -50.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.05 to $8.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.34% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On November 04, 2022, Craig Hallum Upgraded TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) to Buy. A report published by Raymond James on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TPIC. JP Morgan also Upgraded TPIC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 08, 2022. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Outperform on August 04, 2022, but set its price target from $15 to $20. ROTH Capital May 06, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TPIC, as published in its report on May 06, 2022. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TPI Composites Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -135.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TPIC is recording an average volume of 810.27K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.55%, with a loss of -5.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.57, showing growth from the present price of $10.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TPIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TPI Composites Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TPIC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TPIC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TPIC has decreased by -1.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,015,600 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.04 million, following the sale of -54,679 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TPIC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 85,199 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,830,768.

During the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC added a 166,919 position in TPIC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 50922.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.65%, now holding 1.45 million shares worth $14.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its TPIC holdings by 33.62% and now holds 1.27 million TPIC shares valued at $12.61 million with the added 0.32 million shares during the period. TPIC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.30% at present.