A share of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) closed at $4.50 per share on Monday, down from $4.62 day before. While GoodRx Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDRX fell by -88.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.87 to $3.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.87% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for GDRX. Truist also rated GDRX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2022. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on August 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. Goldman June 10, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for GDRX, as published in its report on June 10, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from June 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for GDRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GDRX is registering an average volume of 2.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.29%, with a loss of -11.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.22, showing growth from the present price of $4.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GoodRx Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GDRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GDRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GDRX has increased by 10.53% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,757,523 shares of the stock, with a value of $41.66 million, following the purchase of 739,017 additional shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management L made another decreased to its shares in GDRX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -437,404 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,191,872.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 55,218 position in GDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -1.02 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.55%, now holding 2.22 million shares worth $11.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Petrus Securities LP increased its GDRX holdings by 19.94% and now holds 2.16 million GDRX shares valued at $11.62 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. GDRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.20% at present.