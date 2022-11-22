A share of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT) closed at $3.38 per share on Monday, up from $3.27 day before. While Vicarious Surgical Inc. has overperformed by 3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBOT fell by -73.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.18 to $2.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.54% in the last 200 days.

On March 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RBOT. Cowen also rated RBOT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 07, 2021. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on November 05, 2021, and assigned a price target of $15. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RBOT, as published in its report on October 18, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from October 07, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for RBOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RBOT is registering an average volume of 166.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.91%, with a loss of -2.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.75, showing growth from the present price of $3.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vicarious Surgical Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Medical Devices market, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is based in the USA. When comparing Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 46.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RBOT has increased by 4.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,643,074 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.23 million, following the purchase of 118,465 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RBOT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,879 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,114,122.

At the end of the first quarter, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its RBOT holdings by 2.20% and now holds 1.09 million RBOT shares valued at $4.23 million with the added 23595.0 shares during the period. RBOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.90% at present.