Within its last year performance, NNBR fell by -63.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.51 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.22% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On March 18, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) to Sector Weight. A report published by CJS Securities on April 06, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for NNBR. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NNBR, as published in its report on January 07, 2019. Stifel’s report from August 13, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $23 for NNBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NN Inc. (NNBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NN Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NNBR has an average volume of 124.23K. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NNBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NN Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NNBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NNBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Corre Partners Management LLC’s position in NNBR has increased by 1.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,488,041 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.67 million, following the purchase of 62,789 additional shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management made another increased to its shares in NNBR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 65,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,139,151.

During the first quarter, Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. subtracted a -295,310 position in NNBR. Royce & Associates LP purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.30%, now holding 2.28 million shares worth $5.69 million. NNBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.50% at present.