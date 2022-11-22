A share of Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) closed at $129.13 per share on Monday, up from $126.32 day before. While Chart Industries Inc. has overperformed by 2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GTLS fell by -28.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $242.59 to $108.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.87% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for GTLS. Jefferies also rated GTLS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. Goldman September 15, 2022d the rating to Buy on September 15, 2022, and set its price target from $200 to $259. Barclays June 08, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for GTLS, as published in its report on June 08, 2022. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Chart Industries Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GTLS is registering an average volume of 563.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a loss of -1.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $218.31, showing growth from the present price of $129.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GTLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chart Industries Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Specialty Industrial Machinery market, Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is based in the USA. When comparing Chart Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 70.26, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 173.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GTLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GTLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in GTLS has decreased by -0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,417,221 shares of the stock, with a value of $984.51 million, following the sale of -3,682 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in GTLS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -33,698 additional shares for a total stake of worth $787.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,531,598.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 4,498 position in GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB sold an additional 22079.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.48%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $327.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme increased its GTLS holdings by 0.88% and now holds 1.22 million GTLS shares valued at $271.47 million with the added 10682.0 shares during the period.