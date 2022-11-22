As of Monday, SoundHound AI Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock closed at $1.62, down from $1.92 the previous day. While SoundHound AI Inc. has underperformed by -15.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On July 01, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on June 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for SOUN.

Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 194.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of SoundHound AI Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SOUN is recording 312.70K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.17%, with a loss of -12.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.43, showing growth from the present price of $1.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SOUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoundHound AI Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SOUN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,897 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,752,417.

SOUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.00% at present.