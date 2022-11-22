A share of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) closed at $3.80 per share on Monday, down from $3.97 day before. While Glatfelter Corporation has underperformed by -4.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLT fell by -78.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.74 to $2.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.10% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2021, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) to Outperform. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on April 20, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for GLT. BMO Capital Markets also Upgraded GLT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 05, 2017. Sidoti Initiated an Buy rating on December 16, 2015, and assigned a price target of $25. Deutsche Bank resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for GLT, as published in its report on August 07, 2015. Deutsche Bank’s report from April 16, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $31 for GLT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT)

It’s important to note that GLT shareholders are currently getting $0.56 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Glatfelter Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GLT is registering an average volume of 1.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.14%, with a gain of 16.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Glatfelter Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Carlson Capital LP’s position in GLT has increased by 22.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,365,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.18 million, following the purchase of 1,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC made another decreased to its shares in GLT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.30%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -353,678 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,079,205.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -4,116,924 position in GLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.75 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -23.35%, now holding 2.46 million shares worth $6.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GLT holdings by -44.24% and now holds 2.11 million GLT shares valued at $5.96 million with the lessened -1.67 million shares during the period. GLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.80% at present.