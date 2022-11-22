CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) marked $24.37 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $25.39. While CinCor Pharma Inc. has underperformed by -4.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On October 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on August 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for CINC. Oppenheimer also rated CINC shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 01, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on February 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $27. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CINC, as published in its report on February 01, 2022.

Analysis of CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC)

In order to gain a clear picture of CinCor Pharma Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 52.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 282.25K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CINC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.45%, with a loss of -12.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.83, showing growth from the present price of $24.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CINC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CinCor Pharma Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CINC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CINC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s position in CINC has increased by 42.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,306,649 shares of the stock, with a value of $111.24 million, following the purchase of 987,532 additional shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in CINC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 33.72%.

At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. increased its CINC holdings by 87.95% and now holds 1.28 million CINC shares valued at $42.97 million with the added 0.6 million shares during the period. CINC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.70% at present.