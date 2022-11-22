A share of Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) closed at $2.87 per share on Monday, up from $2.81 day before. While Yatra Online Inc. has overperformed by 2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YTRA rose by 34.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.00 to $1.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.42% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on February 04, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for YTRA. Citigroup also rated YTRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on September 07, 2017, and assigned a price target of $15. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for YTRA, as published in its report on July 12, 2017. Macquarie’s report from June 05, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $14.80 for YTRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 192.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Yatra Online Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and YTRA is registering an average volume of 165.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.52%, with a gain of 28.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.03, showing growth from the present price of $2.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YTRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yatra Online Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YTRA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YTRA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. MAK Capital One LLC’s position in YTRA has increased by 0.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,170,301 shares of the stock, with a value of $30.43 million, following the purchase of 54,422 additional shares during the last quarter. Altai Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in YTRA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.07%.

At the end of the first quarter, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its YTRA holdings by 2.34% and now holds 2.19 million YTRA shares valued at $5.47 million with the added 50000.0 shares during the period. YTRA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.40% at present.